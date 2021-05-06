Las Cruces boys hoops tops Roswell to advance back to state championship game

LAS CRUCES, NEW MEXICO (KTSM) – The third-seeded Las Cruces boys basketball team defeated 2-seed Roswell 68-64 on Thursday in the Class 5A State Semifinals.

The undefeated Bulldawgs are the defending state champions in New Mexico, and will get the opportunity to repeat as champs on Saturday against No. 1 Cleveland at 6:30 p.m. at The Pit in Albuquerque.

Junior point guard Deuce Benjamin scored 39 points in the win, 16 of them coming in the fourth quarter. The son of LCHS head coach William Benjamin, Deuce led the way after center Isaiah Carr fouled out late in the third quarter.

Bulldawgs back in the final. Beat Roswell 68-64 pic.twitter.com/aER7963zRv — Jason Groves (@JPGroves) May 7, 2021

Las Cruces trailed by 14 points after one quarter, by four at halftime, and by 10 points with just four minutes remaining in the game before Benjamin completely took over the game and led the Bulldawgs to the victory.

In Saturday’s final, the Bulldawgs will go for their third championship in William Benjamin’s tenure as head coach, in addition to a back-to-back title.