LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – The Las Cruces High School boys basketball team defeated Organ Mountain 67-53 on Saturday afternoon to win the District 3-5A championship.

The Bulldawgs completed a 28-0 regular season with the victory as well, with the NMAA state tournament in front of them next week.

The game was a back-and-forth affair in the first half and was tied at 10 after the first quarter. Las Cruces built an eight-point advantage in the second quarter, but a Knights run to close the quarter made it a 25-22 game at halftime.

Las Cruces would get hot from behind the three-point line in the second half, though, clinching the victory.

The state runner-ups in 2021 and the state champions in 2020, the Bulldawgs are trying to win their second state title in three years.

The NMAA state tournament brackets will be released on Sunday.