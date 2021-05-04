Las Cruces boys begin state title defense with quarterfinal win over Los Lunas

LAS CRUCES, NEW MEXICO (KTSM) – The third-seeded Las Cruces boys basketball team defeated 6-seed Los Lunas 46-38 on Tuesday in the Class 5A State Quarterfinals.

The Bulldawgs, the 2020 state champions and undefeated so far in 2021, trailed at halftime as Los Lunas employed stall tactics. However, LCHS turned up the defensive pressure in the second half, speeding up its opponent to force turnovers and get easy baskets.

6’10 center Isaiah Carr led the way for Las Cruces with 21 points, while junior point guard Deuce Benjamin added 16 points. Las Cruces advances to face 2-seed Roswell in Thursday’s State Semifinals. The game will tip off at 6 p.m. in Roswell.

On the girls side of Class 5A, the 3-seed Centennial girls were upset by 6-seed Eldorado, 47-44. The Hawks season comes to an end, while Eldorado will face Volcano Vista in the semifinals.