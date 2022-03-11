ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KTSM) – Las Cruces High School boys’ basketball held on for a, 50-45, win over Atrisco Heritage Academy in the 2022 NMAA 5A boys’ basketball state championship semifinal round at the University of New Mexico’s “The Pit” in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

It was a slow start for Las Cruces, but they still managed to find themselves down 17-15 when both teams went into halftime.

It was the first time this season Las Cruces trailed at the half and put them through a feeling that was never felt before.

“I’d love to tell you we’ve been here before but we haven’t, ” said Las Cruces boys’ basketball head coach William Benjamin when asked on their halftime deficit. “but it is all apart of basketball, being down two at halftime means nothing, so why is everybody in here looking like we are going to a funeral?….You’re down two to Atrisco at halftime, what are you going to do?”

Las Cruces came out of halftime and managed to grab a, 41-29, lead with less than four minutes remaining in the game.

Atrisco Heritage Academy climbed their way back into the game and make it as close as, 47-43, with :24 left in the game, but Las Cruces managed to hit their free throws and close out the win.

#1 Las Cruces (31-0, 12-0) will now turn around and face #2 Volcano Vista (28-0, 8-0) in the state championship game on Saturday at 8 p.m. MT. It will be a battle of undefeated teams for the first time since 1999.

FINAL: It wasn’t easy, but #1 Las Cruces boys defeat #5 Atrisco Heritage 50-45 to advance to 5A state title game at 8 pm Saturday.



It’ll be battle of big school undefeated teams for 1st time since 1999: 31-0 Bulldawgs vs. #2 Volcano Vista (28-0). #nmpreps pic.twitter.com/VOF6Qq8JLF — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) March 11, 2022

Saturday’s game will also serve as a highly-anticipated rematch from 2017, when Volcano Vista beat Las Cruces, 47-39.

Saturday is a rematch of the 2017 big school championship game, won by Greg Brown's Volcano Vista team. It's the fifth state title appearance for Las Cruces coach William Benjamin, who is looking for his third state title and the school’s 10th. — Jason Groves (@JPGroves) March 11, 2022

Tip-off between Las Cruces and Volcano Vista is set for 8 p.m. MT tomorrow at UNM’s “The Pit” in Albuquerque, New Mexico.