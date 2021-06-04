Las Cruces’ Benjamin named Gatorade New Mexico Boys Basketball Player of the Year

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — Las Cruces point guard, William “Deuce” Benjamin Jr., has been named the 2020-21 Gatorade New Mexico Boys Basketball Player of the Year, announced by the New Mexico Activities Association (NMAA) on Friday.

The award, which recognizes outstanding athletic excellence, high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, distinguishes Benjamin as the best high school boys basketball player in the Land of Enchantment. He becomes the third player from the Las Cruces boys basketball program to receive the prestigious honor and will automatically become a finalist for the Gatorade National Boys Basketball Player of the Year award.

The 6-foot-1 junior led the Bulldawgs to a 14-1 record and the Class 5A state championship game this past season, averaging 27.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 3.0 steals per game. Benjamin scored at least 30 points in six games this season while maintaining a 3.0 grade point average.

With Division I offers from New Mexico State — the same program his father and head coach, William Benjamin Sr., played for in the 1990’s — and Florida International, Benjamin will most certainly be on college recruiters’ maps next season as a senior.