LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – Second-ranked La Cueva scored the go-ahead touchdown with under two minutes to play on Saturday to beat three-seed Centennial 42-35 in the Class 6A State Semifinals.

In a back-and-forth game, the Bears took the lead with 1:35 left on a Gabriel Buie rushing touchdown, then forced a Centennial fumble with under 30 seconds left to seal the deal.

Centennial trailed by 14 points twice in the first half, but scored 21 unanswered spanning the second and third quarters to take a 35-28 lead. However, the Hawks didn’t score again after their first drive of the second half.

La Cueva will play No. 1 Cleveland for the state championship next weekend.