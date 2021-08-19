Knutson looks to lead Irvin to back-to-back playoff appearances

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The high school football season in Texas is officially one week away and the Irvin Rockets are taking flight.

In the 2020 pandemic-shortened season, Irvin claimed a share of the district championship and made their first playoff appearance since 2010. This season, the Rockets are shooting for their first playoff win since 2009.

“The goal is to get back in the playoffs,” said Irvin head coach Joe Urias. “It’s going to be a dog fight with all of us in District 2-5A, Division II. We are all aiming for the same things, but it’s going to be an exciting year.”

Irvin returns eight starters in 2021, including senior quarterback John Knutson who is coming off another stellar year. Knutson threw for 1,085 yards and 13 touchdowns in five games last season. He also added 196 yards rushing and four touchdowns on the ground, all while throwing just one interception on the year.

“I think last year taught us how to really work hard and how to overcome things,” said Knutson. “We don’t have as much seniority. I think this will be the year for our young guys to step up and show what they can do.”

Irvin will open the season against Hanks on Thursday, Aug. 26. The season premiere of 9 Overtime will be on Aug. 27 at 10:15 p.m.