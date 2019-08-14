Jefferson primed for bounce back season in 2019

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Jefferson Silver Foxes were a playoff team in 2017, but could not find a way to capture momentum last season, going just 1-9 (0-6). With 17 returning starters, the Silver Foxes are primed for a bounce back year in 2019.

“They all have a lot of experience and most of them were playing both ways last year,” said head coach Tony Martinez. “We have a good group of seniors that are leading and showing the younger guys how it’s done. I feel good about that and I feel good about the guys we have coming up.”

Leading by example has been the message for Martinez’s group of seniors, who want to go out a winner at Jefferson.

“We have a young team right now,” said senior athlete Ian White-Torres. “The guys that are coming up are working hard and they are doing everything they can to get better right now.”

Jefferson will open the season on Thursday, August 29 against Ysleta at Silver Fox Stadium.

Tonight's #txhsfb preview takes us to Jefferson where the Silver Foxes are primed for a bounce back season. Jefferson returns 17 starters in 2019. STORY on #KTSM9Sports at 6/10 p.m. #9OT pic.twitter.com/zrKPJMUijW — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) August 13, 2019

Jefferson Silver Foxes​

Head Coach: Tony Martinez​

2018 Record: 1-9 (0-6)​

Returning Starters O/D: 9/8​

Impact Players: Sr. WR/DB Ian White-Torres, Sr. RB/LB Jonathan Plascencia, Sr. OL/DL Zoilo Soto Jr., Jr. OL/DL Miguel Armendariz, Jr. FB/LB Carlos Macias, So. QB Nathan Alcala​

2019 Outlook: Better times are on the horizon for Jefferson with 17 returning starters. White-Torres and Plascencia will give their young quarterback options and the offensive line has size up front. The Silver Foxes will have to play team defense in order to get back to the playoffs in 2019.