Jefferson eying a return to postseason in 2021

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – With more players out for football in 2021 than they’ve had in years, Jefferson could be a sleeper in District 2-5A in 2021.

After a 1-5 campaign in 2020 that was shortened due to COVID-19, the Silver Foxes are eying a return to the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

In year five under Tony Martinez, Jefferson has a senior-laden team that includes a three-year starter at quarterback in Nathan Alcala. The Silver Foxes gained experience, not only in 2020, but in 2019 as well, and they’re hoping that finally pays dividends this fall and translates to a playoff berth.

“With us playing that young on varsity, it’ll help us a lot, because we already know the speed and everything,” said Alcala.

The last time the Silver Foxes made the postseason was in Martinez’s first year at La Jeff. He sees a lot of similarities to that team in 2021, and his expectations are to make the postseason, and maybe more.

“It’d be great to be in the running for a district title but the first thing is always playoffs and getting more games, and more memories for these guys,” said Martinez.

Jefferson will open the 2021 season on the road at Alpine on August 27.