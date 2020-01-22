January 21 high school basketball highlights, scores

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The action is heating up on the high school hardwood with teams beginning to separate themselves in the district standings.

KTSM 9 Sports made several stops across the city to highlight Tuesday’s games.

Tuesday, Jan. 21 Results

Boys

Coronado 45 Americas 42

Socorro 41, Montwood 37

Pebble Hills 55, Franklin 54

Andress 72, Jefferson 35

Burges 44, El Paso High 17

Chapin 41, Canutillo 26

Bowie 75, Austin 62

Eastlake 68, Riverside 57

Eastwood 53, Horizon 34

Parkland 51, Ysleta 50

Bel Air 76, Del Valle 69

El Dorado 52, Hanks 45

Clint 52, Fabens 45

San Elizario 82, Harmony 32

Girls

Americas 37, Coronado 24

Montwood 48, Socorro 45

Bowie 42, Austin 23

Burges 66, El Paso 40

Canutillo 49, Chapin 36

El Dorado 51, Hanks 30

Eastwood 53, Horizon 22

Del Valle 50, Bel Air 48

Eastlake 45, Riverside 31

Parkland 44, Ysleta 43

Clint 74, Fabens. 41

San Elizario 70, Harmony 8

Mountain View 45, Loretto 22