January 21 high school basketball highlights, scores

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The action is heating up on the high school hardwood with teams beginning to separate themselves in the district standings.
KTSM 9 Sports made several stops across the city to highlight Tuesday’s games.
Tuesday, Jan. 21 Results
Boys
Coronado 45 Americas 42
Socorro 41, Montwood 37
Pebble Hills 55, Franklin 54
Andress 72, Jefferson 35
Burges 44, El Paso High 17
Chapin 41, Canutillo 26
Bowie 75, Austin 62
Eastlake 68, Riverside 57
Eastwood 53, Horizon 34
Parkland 51, Ysleta 50
Bel Air 76, Del Valle 69
El Dorado 52, Hanks 45
Clint 52, Fabens 45
San Elizario 82, Harmony 32
Girls
Americas 37, Coronado 24
Montwood 48, Socorro 45
Bowie 42, Austin 23
Burges 66, El Paso 40
Canutillo 49, Chapin 36
El Dorado 51, Hanks 30
Eastwood 53, Horizon 22
Del Valle 50, Bel Air 48
Eastlake 45, Riverside 31
Parkland 44, Ysleta 43
Clint 74, Fabens. 41
San Elizario 70, Harmony 8
Mountain View 45, Loretto 22