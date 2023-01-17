EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Montwood defensive coordinator Ivan Rangel was promoted to head coach of the Rams on Tuesday in a ceremony at the high school.

It is Rangel’s first head coaching job and it comes after he spent two seasons as the Rams’ defensive coordinator under former Montwood head coach, Ariel Famaligi. Famaligi stepped down after the Rams went 2-8 during the 2022 season.

Before spending two seasons at Montwood as the defensive coordinator, Rangel was at Hanks. He got his start in the coaching world under former Del Valle head coach Jesse Perales, who is now at Naaman Forest in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Interestingly enough, Rangel and new Americas head coach Noe Robles both went to Bel Air and started their coaching careers together at the middle school level. They were both hired within a few days of each other for their first head coaching jobs.

Rangel remembers playing against Montwood when he was in high school at Bel Air and is looking forward to leading the Rams back to prominence beginning in 2023.

“Montwood is the standard. It’s the pillar. It’s been the standard for so long. It’s time that we do everything we can to make sure that we restore this school back to the powerhouse that it once was. It means the world that I get to carry on this legacy,” Rangel said.

He, Robles and Scott Veliz (Hanks) are the newest head coaches in the Borderland, filling the openings left at their respective schools at the conclusion of the 2022 season.