EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Canutillo High School’s long-time head football coach Scott Brooks still hasn’t forgotten how he initially felt when the idea of a blue turf field at Lowenberg Stadium was first broached over a decade ago.

The possibility was first brought up at a Canutillo ISD school board meeting in 2011, after the Eagles’ original green turf field was defective and needed to be replaced.

“I thought it was crazy,” Brooks deadpanned earlier this week. “I had no idea about it. The superintendent at the time took a picture of our emblem superimposed on blue turf.”

The blue turf idea took off from there. The school board loved it immediately; so did Canutillo’s players, parents and fans. So, blue turf it was.

12 years later, Brooks has bought in, too. It’s become Canutillo’s calling card and what they’re known for across high school football in Texas.

Plus, Canutillo has arguably been the most successful El Paso team since implementing the blue turf. The Eagles went to the state semifinals in 2014 and qualified for the Class 5A Division II Regional Semifinals in 2021 and 2022.

“It’s unique to us, it gives us our own kind of brand. We’ve had a lot of success on the blue, so I don’t think I’d ever want to change it,” Brooks said.

The Eagles’ blue turf was, of course, inspired by the original blue turf, the Boise Blue at Albertsons Stadium in Idaho, the home of the Boise State Broncos.

“It’s the greatest marketing tool in the history of college athletics in my opinion,” Boise State athletic director Jeramiah Dickey told KTSM this week.

The connection between Canutillo and Boise State is even deeper now, because Dickey is an El Paso native and Franklin High School graduate.

Dickey said he didn’t know about Canutillo’s blue turf until KTSM called him for this story, but he’s pleased to hear that Boise State’s influence has found his hometown.

“It’s a point of pride for me. I love El Paso and it’s actually on my list when I go home now to check it out,” Dickey said.

Boise State’s schtick since 1986 is now a real patent and trademark. Anyone that wants a non-green field has to ask for Boise State’s permission to do so.

“I got a letter within a couple days that we could not call it Boise Blue, it had to be blue turf,” Brooks said with a smile. “I moved offices this year, I wish I still had it because we had a poster of the letter.”

Boise State rarely – if ever – charges any money when schools and other entities ask to follow their trend, but the Broncos do want everyone to know who did it first.

The Broncos’ patent includes blue fields like Canutillo, but it also extends to red fields like Eastern Washington, purple and grey fields like Central Arkansas and teal gridirons like Coastal Carolina.

“It’s so much more powerful than just a football field. There’s even a blue field in Japan now,” Dickey said. “It’s who we are and it definitely represents something that we’re really proud of in terms of our innovation.”

Off-the-wall fields, successful football teams and dispelling urban myths – “We haven’t had a bird land on it thinking it’s water yet,” Brooks said.

Brooks and Dickey will have plenty in common to talk about when they finally get to meet.