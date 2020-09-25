Irvin’s first two football games canceled due to COVID-19 diagnosis

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The start of the high school football season is one week away and El Paso is already seeing canceled games due to COVID-19.

Multiple sources confirmed to KTSM that the Irvin Rockets’ first two games of the season have been canceled. The Rockets were scheduled to play Bel Air in Week 1 and Hanks in Week 2.

A spokesperson for the El Paso Independent School District (EPISD) confirmed to KTSM that the games have been canceled due to a COVID-19 diagnosis, but could not elaborate because of federal privacy laws.

On Thursday, EPISD confirmed a student at Irvin High School tested positive for COVID-19. EPISD said it will not disclose the name, gender, or any other information of the student.