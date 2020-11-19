Irvin improves to 4-0, El Paso High wins thriller in overtime

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Week 8 of the high school football season in El Paso kicked-off with the Irvin Rockets staying unbeaten and the El Paso High Tigers capturing their first win of the season in thrilling fashion on Wednesday night.

Irvin, who was playing host to Bowie at Irvin Memorial Stadium, aired it out early and often in a 41-7 win over the Bears. Rockets junior quarterback John Knutson threw five touchdowns, all of them going to different receivers. Yeremiah Yhisreal was on the receiving end of one of those touchdowns and also returned an interception for a touchdown in the Rockets’ win.

With the win, Irvin improves to 4-0 (3-0) and will play at Austin next Monday night. Bowie falls to 0-5 (0-3).

Elsewhere is District 2-5A, Division II, El Paso High earned their first win of the season in a thrilling 42-36 final in overtime over Jefferson. It is the Tigers’ first win under first year head coach Ray Aguilar Jr.

Tigers senior quarterback Yan Arias scored the game-winning touchdown on the ground to top the Silver Foxes. It is El Paso High’s first win since Nov. 2, 2018.

El Paso High improves to 1-2 (1-1) on the season and will play at Bowie next Monday night. Jefferson falls to 1-4 (0-3) and is idle next Monday before playing at Bowie on Friday, Nov. 20.

Week 8 high school football schedule

Wednesday, Nov. 18

Austin vs. Burges, CANCELED

Irvin def. Bowie, 41-7

El Paso High def. Jefferson, 42-36 (F/OT)

Thursday, Nov. 19

Pebble Hills vs. Montwood, CANCELED

Ysleta vs. Canutillo, 6 p.m.

Hanks vs. Horizon, 6 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 20

Socorro vs. Eastlake, CANCELED

Clint vs. Decatur, 5 p.m. @ Memorial Stadium (Big Spring, TX)

Coronado vs. Eastwood, 6 p.m.

Americas vs. Franklin, 6 p.m.

Del Valle vs. Bel Air, 6 p.m.

El Dorado vs. Chapin, 6 p.m. @ Irvin H.S.