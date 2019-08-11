Irvin fueling up for playoff run in 2019

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Irvin Rockets surprised everyone in the city besides themselves in 2018, finishing 6-5 and qualifying for the playoffs for the first time since 2010. The Rockets are fueling up for another playoff run in 2019.

Tonight's #txhsfb preview takes us to Irvin High School where the Rockets are fueled for another playoff run. STORY at 6/10 p.m. on #KTSM9Sports. #9OT pic.twitter.com/JPJcG8ULUS — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) August 10, 2019

Irvin head coach Joe Urias returns just five starters from last year’s team, but believes there will be a handful of underclassmen who will be impact players this season.

“We are going to look young, but we are looking good,” said Urias. “The kids are excited and they’re out there running around and making plays. There will be some mistakes along the way, but they’re going to learn from those mistakes fast.”

Irvin will lean on their most experienced players to provide leadership to the newcomers.

“We have to lead this team,” said junior running back Dominic Stiverson. “We have to show them their place, show them what to do and what not to do. It’s all about certain situations while playing football.”

The Rockets will open the season at Irvin Memorial Stadium on Thursday, August 29 against Chaparral.

Irvin Rockets​

Head Coach: Joe Urias​

2018 Record: 6-5 (3-3)​

Returning Starters O/D: 2/3​

Impact Players: Jr. RB/LB Dominic Stiverson, Jr. RB/LB Joe Gomez, Jr. OL/DL Sebastian Rios, Jr. OL/DL Joshua Padilla, So. WR/DB Jose Mata, So. WR/DB Yeremiah Yhisreal​

2019 Outlook: One year after qualifying for the playoffs, Irvin is forced to reload after graduating most of their starters. The Rockets will be counting on underclassman to get them back to the playoffs. Key players will play on both sides of the football, so staying healthy will be key.​