AUSTIN, Texas (KTSM) – An inch here, an inch there, and Horizon high jumper Ricardo Leyva might be flying home to El Paso tonight with a medal.

The junior who set the school record at the Area meet with a leap of 6’7 finished in fourth place in the Class 5A boys high jump at the UIL State Track and Field Meet on Friday, with a top jump of 6’4.

Horizon's Ricardo Leyva clears the bar at this morning's Class 5A #UILState high jump competition. A junior, Leyva finished in 4th place. pic.twitter.com/Y6n94pKAaJ — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) May 13, 2022

Leyva got off to a tough start; he clipped the bar on his first two attempts at 6’0 to open the competition, before finding his way over on his last attempt. He settled in from there, getting over 6’2 and 6’4 on his his first attempt. At 6’6, he stumbled again, missing on all three attempts.

Ultimately, it was the two missed attempts at the beginning that kept him off the medal stand with a top three finish. Leyva was disappointed but still happy to be in the running at state.

“At the end of the day I’m top four at state, so I’m happy about it but disappointed I didn’t get the medal,” said Leyva. “It’s really motivating. This is my passion right here and hopefully it’ll take me a long way from here.”

Horizon’s Ricardo Leyva (@rickjumps1) clears 6’4 on his first attempt in the 5A high jump. #UILState pic.twitter.com/na8P4GWWdp — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) May 13, 2022

Keandre Jones from Port Arthur Memorial won the event with a jump of 6’8; Bryan Rudder’s Nathanil Figgers was second with a 6’7; and Zachar Florence of Hallsville jumped the same 6’4 height as Leyva, but had fewer misses throughout the competition.

Elsewhere in Class 5A competition, Andress senior Andrew Duarte finished ninth in the boys discuss competition with a throw of 165 feet, 10 inches. Andress sprinter Charlie Bass will run the 5A boys 200 meters later tonight in Austin.

Andress thrower Andrew Duarte ready to go in the 5A discus at #UILState. pic.twitter.com/FHLwH6MLPt — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) May 13, 2022

In Class 2A, Fort Hancock distance runner David Cruz finished seventh in the 3200 meters with a time of 10:12.42. Cruz will also run in the 1600 meters later this evening.

In the 100 meter wheel chair race, Canutillo’s Josh Torres will also compete.