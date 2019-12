LAS CRUCES, NEW MEXICO (KTSM) - Due to decreased enrollment at Mayfield High School, the Trojans are set to drop to Class 5A in 2020 in football only.

It's a major shake-up to the football scene in Las Cruces and it means that Mayfield will no longer be in a 6A district with rival Las Cruces High, Centennial and Oñate.