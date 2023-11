EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Horizon High School parted ways with head football coach Dwan Smith after two seasons, KTSM learned on Monday.

Smith’s job was posted on the Clint ISD website. He spent two seasons at Horizon, after coming over in the summer of 2022 from Americas High School.

In Smith’s two seasons at Horizon, the Scorpions won just one game, their 2023 season opener over Jefferson. Horizon went 0-10 in 2022 and 1-9 in 2023.