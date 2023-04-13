EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Horizon senior high jumper Ricardo Leyva signed with North Texas on Thursday in a ceremony at the high school.

Leyva is one of the best high jumpers in the state of Texas. After a fourth place finish at state a year ago, Leyva’s mark of 6’11 is second-best in Class 5A so far this season.

Horizon high jumper Ricardo Leyva officially signed with North Texas today and did so in some electric green Jordan 11s.



Hear from Leyva at 6/10 on KTSM, 1 day before he'll look to clear 7 feet at the 5A Area meet at Riverside tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/n2Ujz0z7I8 — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) April 13, 2023

He is receiving a full-ride scholarship to attend North Texas and jump for the Mean Green. Full scholarships are rare in track & field, so it shows the priority the Mean Green put on getting Leyva to campus.

“I really liked the coach’s vibe. It’s just a place that I could see myself, the people are great. It just means everything to me (to get this opportunity),” Leyva said.

Leyva will compete at the Class 5A/4A Area meet on Friday at Riverside High School, looking to eclipse the 7’0 mark and advance back to regionals in his quest for a state championship.