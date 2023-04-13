EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Horizon senior high jumper Ricardo Leyva signed with North Texas on Thursday in a ceremony at the high school.
Leyva is one of the best high jumpers in the state of Texas. After a fourth place finish at state a year ago, Leyva’s mark of 6’11 is second-best in Class 5A so far this season.
He is receiving a full-ride scholarship to attend North Texas and jump for the Mean Green. Full scholarships are rare in track & field, so it shows the priority the Mean Green put on getting Leyva to campus.
“I really liked the coach’s vibe. It’s just a place that I could see myself, the people are great. It just means everything to me (to get this opportunity),” Leyva said.
Leyva will compete at the Class 5A/4A Area meet on Friday at Riverside High School, looking to eclipse the 7’0 mark and advance back to regionals in his quest for a state championship.