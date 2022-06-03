EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Horizon High School head football coach Paulo Melendez has stepped down from his position with the Scorpions to be an assistant coach at Eastlake High School, KTSM has learned.

Melendez will coach the Falcons’ offensive line in 2022, the same position he played in high school at Horizon and in college at UTEP.

Welcome coach @CoachPM_ to @EHSFalconFB. What a GREAT HIRE for @Eastlake_HS. Great addition to our current staff. To know our players, school, and community will benefit is so AWESOME. Ty to our administration for entrusting and allowing our football program to get better. #UFH pic.twitter.com/7EJSky7J9H — Eastlake HS Football (@EHSFalconFB) June 3, 2022

The Scorpions won back-to-back Bi-District championships under Melendez in 2020 and 2021, after he took over the program in 2017. He spent five years at his alma mater Horizon, building the team into a consistent winner.

At Eastlake, he’ll join one of the best teams in El Paso over the last decade. Under head coach Ruben Rodriguez, the Falcons advanced to the Class 6A DII Area playoffs in 2021.

Horizon will now have to find a new head football coach with just over two months until the start of the high school football season in Texas. Along with Fabens and Parkland, Horizon is one of three jobs currently open in the Sun City.