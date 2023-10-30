EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Texas high school volleyball playoffs got underway on Monday with the Bi-District round around the Lone Star State.
Eight El Paso-area teams were in action on Monday to open the playoffs, with three of them emerging victorious to advance to the Area round. The Bi-District Playoffs will continue on Tuesday.
Class 6A
San Angelo Central def. Franklin, 3-2 (Cougars eliminated)
Odessa Permian at Coronado, 5 p.m. Tuesday
Eastlake at Midland Legacy, 6 p.m. CST Tuesday
Eastwood vs. Frenship, 3 p.m. CST Tuesday at Fort Stockton High School
Class 5A
Del Valle def. Chapin, 3-1 (Conquistadores advance to Area Playoffs)
Ysleta def. Canutillo, 3-0 (Indians advance to Area Playoffs)
Horizon at El Paso High, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday
Hanks vs. Jefferson, 6 p.m. Tuesday at Tinajero Middle school
Class 4A
Riverside def. Austin, 3-0 (Rangers advance to Area Playoffs)
San Elizario at YWA, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday
Bowie at Fabens, 7 p.m. Tuesday
Clint at Irvin, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday
Class 3A
Denver City def. Tornillo, 3-0 (Coyotes eliminated)
Class 2A
Anthony vs. Colorado City, 5 p.m. Tuesday at Pecos HS