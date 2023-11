EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Area round of the UIL Texas high school volleyball playoffs got underway on Thursday. Here’s a look at Thursday’s scores involving local teams across the state.

Class 6A

Eastlake def. Fossil Ridge, 3-0 (Falcons advance to Regional Quarterfinals for first time in school history)

Keller def. Eastwood, 3-0 (Troopers eliminated)

Byron Nelson def. Coronado, 3-1 (Thunderbirds eliminated)

Class 5A

Lubbock Cooper def. Jefferson, 3-0 (Silver Foxes eliminated)

Amarillo def. Del Valle, 3-0 (Conquistadores eliminated)

Tascosa def. Ysleta, 3-0 (Indians eliminated)

El Paso High def. Abilene Wylie, 3-1 (Tigers advance to Regional Quarterfinals)

Class 4A

Canyon def. Fabens, 3-0 (Wildcats eliminated)

Hereford def. Riverside, 3-0 (Rangers eliminated)

West Plains def. Irvin, 3-0 (Rockets eliminated)

Canyon Randall def. San Elizario, 3-0 (Eagles eliminated)

Class 2A

Ropes def. Fort Hancock, 3-0 (Mustangs eliminated)