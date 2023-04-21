EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It was a busy night of high school sports on Friday ranging from the track and field to the diamond.

High School Track and Field

At Ratliff Stadium in Odessa, Texas, the UIL 6A Track and Field Area Championships wrapped up on Friday.

Both the Franklin High School boys and girls track teams had successful runs.

The Franklin boys won its second Class 6A Area Championship. It’s their second in two years. The Franklin boys team is the first El Paso boys team to win multiple Class 6A Area titles.

The Franklin girls finished in second place at the Area Championships.

The Class 6A Regionals will begin next weekend. That is where local athletes will look to qualify for the State meet.

High School Softball

Over on the softball field, Friday marked the last day of the high school softball season in El Paso.

Hanks softball played its way to a 12-0 win over Ysleta in the regular season finale at Ysleta High School.

With the win, Hanks claimed the District 2-5A title, the program’s third title in a row. The Knights currently hold a 33-1, 14-0 District 2-5A record.

Up in District 1-6A, Eastwood and Montwood finished the regular season as co-champions. Both teams grabbed wins on Friday night.

Congratulations to our Montwood Softball team for winning a piece of the 6A District Championship, Go Rams! #TeamSISD #earnyourhorns #Excellence @mhs_sb pic.twitter.com/WyudzG3G3y — Montwood High School (@MontwoodHS) April 22, 2023

Eastwood locks up the No. 1 seed and Montwood will stick with the No. 2 seed. Socorro earned the No. 3 seed. The No. 4 seed is still up for grabs as Eastlake, Pebble Hills, Americas, and El Dorado are in a four-way battle for the final playoff spot.

District 1-6A softball has been crazy all year. Here's latest. Eastwood and Montwood share District title but Troopers are the No. 1 seed and Montwood is 2 seed for playoffs. Socorro is 3 seed. But 4 seed won't be decided until Monday, here's the latest: — Felix Chavez (@Fchavezeptimes) April 22, 2023

In District 1-4A, Riverside earned a win over Austin on Friday night and won the district title.

In District 2-4A, San Elizario fell to Clint, 7-6 but still managed to finish the season with a 19-4, 8-1 District 2-4A record. That was enough for San Elizario to claim its first ever outright district championship in program history.

We drop a tough game to Clint 6-7. But your Lady Eagles win the first outright District Championship in the history of San Elizario and end the regular season with a record of 19-4!!! #BringIt#IAmASanEliChampion#SEHSthebest pic.twitter.com/EqjS4Lsl5I — San Elizario Eagle Softball (@SE_EagleSB) April 22, 2023

High School Baseball

Over to the baseball diamond, Riverside dominated Austin, 13-0 and added another win onto its regular season record. Riverside will host Irvin on Tuesday and play at Bowie on Friday to end its regular season.