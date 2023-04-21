EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It was a busy night of high school sports on Friday ranging from the track and field to the diamond.
High School Track and Field
At Ratliff Stadium in Odessa, Texas, the UIL 6A Track and Field Area Championships wrapped up on Friday.
Both the Franklin High School boys and girls track teams had successful runs.
The Franklin boys won its second Class 6A Area Championship. It’s their second in two years. The Franklin boys team is the first El Paso boys team to win multiple Class 6A Area titles.
The Franklin girls finished in second place at the Area Championships.
The Class 6A Regionals will begin next weekend. That is where local athletes will look to qualify for the State meet.
High School Softball
Over on the softball field, Friday marked the last day of the high school softball season in El Paso.
Hanks softball played its way to a 12-0 win over Ysleta in the regular season finale at Ysleta High School.
With the win, Hanks claimed the District 2-5A title, the program’s third title in a row. The Knights currently hold a 33-1, 14-0 District 2-5A record.
Up in District 1-6A, Eastwood and Montwood finished the regular season as co-champions. Both teams grabbed wins on Friday night.
Eastwood locks up the No. 1 seed and Montwood will stick with the No. 2 seed. Socorro earned the No. 3 seed. The No. 4 seed is still up for grabs as Eastlake, Pebble Hills, Americas, and El Dorado are in a four-way battle for the final playoff spot.
In District 1-4A, Riverside earned a win over Austin on Friday night and won the district title.
In District 2-4A, San Elizario fell to Clint, 7-6 but still managed to finish the season with a 19-4, 8-1 District 2-4A record. That was enough for San Elizario to claim its first ever outright district championship in program history.
High School Baseball
Over to the baseball diamond, Riverside dominated Austin, 13-0 and added another win onto its regular season record. Riverside will host Irvin on Tuesday and play at Bowie on Friday to end its regular season.