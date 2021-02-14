High school sports in limbo on Monday due to icy weather conditions

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Athletics for multiple school districts in El Paso are in limbo for Monday due to the blizzard and subsequent icy conditions in the Sun City.

El Paso Independent School District, as well as Ysleta Independent School District, announced Sunday that athletic practices are canceled on Monday. Any UIL competitions that were scheduled for teams in those districts are in a holding pattern.

UIL events scheduled for Monday evening may go on as scheduled, pending improving weather conditions.



Stay home and stay safe! — Ysleta ISD (@YsletaISD) February 15, 2021

If weather conditions improve in El Paso, games will be played throughout the city on Monday. If they do not, a slough of cancellations are to be expected.

❗️❗️ATTENTION EPISD STUDENT ATHLETES ❗️❗️



All athletic practices for Monday, Feb. 15, have been canceled because of weather conditions. Games set for Monday are still pending further scheduling decisions. #GoEPISD #IamEPISD — elpaso_isd (@ELPASO_ISD) February 15, 2021

Districts around the area elected to move to remote learning for Monday due to the winter storm, with plans of returning to normal operations later this week.