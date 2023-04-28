EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The 2023 UIL Texas Softball State Championships got underway on Friday. Many El Paso-area high school softball teams were in action in the Bi-District round of the playoffs.

Class 6A

Americas vs. Odessa Permian (Three-game series)

Game 1: Odessa Permian def. Americas, 9-1

Game 2 will be played at 12 p.m. in Odessa, TX on Saturday. If needed, Game 3 will also be played on Saturday.

Montwood vs. Midland (Three-game series)

Game 1: Midland def. Montwood, 10-2

Game 2 will be played on Saturday, 11 a.m. MT at Montwood High School. If needed, Game 3 will also be played on Saturday.

Socorro vs. Frenship (Three-game series)

Game 1: Frenship def. Socorro, 13-0

Game 2 will be played on Saturday morning in Fort Stockton. If needed, Game 3 will also be played on Saturday.

Class 5A

El Paso vs. Hanks (One-game series)

Game 1: Hanks def. El Paso High, 14-2 (Hanks advances to Area round)

Burges vs. Del Valle (One-game series)

Game 1: Del Valle def. Burges, 24-2 (Del Valle advances to Area round)

Chapin vs. Parkland (Three-game series)

Game 1: Chapin def. Parkland, 13-2

Game 2 will be played on Saturday, 9 a.m. MT at Chapin High School. If needed, Game 3 will also be played on Saturday.

Class 4A

Bowie vs. San Elizario (One-game series)

Game 1: San Elizario def. Bowie, 23-7 (San Elizario advances to Area round)

Mountain View vs. Riverside (One-game series)

Game 1: Riverside def. Mountain View, 19-0 (Riverside advances to Area round)

Young Women’s Academy vs. Clint (One-game series)

Clint def. WYA, 22-4 (Clint advances to Area round)