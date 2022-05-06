El PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Only six area high school softball teams remain in the 2022 UIL Texas Softball State Championships. Here are scores from all of the area teams who took to the field around the state.

6A

Americas vs. Keller

Game 1: Americas def. Keller 9-2

Game 2: Saturday, May 7 at Lubbock Cooper HS at 10 a.m. CT

Game 3: Follows Game 2 (if necessary)

Eastwood vs. Fort Worth Timber Creek

Game 1: Eastwood def. Fort Worth Timber Creek 6-0

Game 2: Timber Creek def. Eastwood 8-1

Game 3: Timber Creek def. Eastwood 12-7 (Eastwood eliminated from playoffs)

5A

Hanks vs. Canyon Randall

Game 1: Canyon Randall def. Hanks 11-10

Game 2: Saturday, May 7, at Odessa Ratliff Complex at 11 a.m. CT

Game 3: Follows Game 2 (if necessary)

Chapin vs. Abilene Wylie

Game 1: Abilene Wylie def. Chapin 12-6

Game 2: Saturday, May 7 at Odessa Ratliff Complex 10 am CT

Game 3: After Game 2 (if necessary)

El Dorado vs. Lubbock Monterey

Game 1: Lubbock Monterey def. El Dorado 24-4

Game 2: Saturday, May 7 at Fort Stockton, 10 a.m. CT

Game 3: After Game 2 (if necessary)

Ysleta vs. Amarillo

Game 1: Ysleta def. Amarillo 8-5

Game 2: Saturday, May 7 at Seminole, 10 am CT

Game 3: After Game 2 (if necessary)

2022 NMAA Softball Championships

(2) Centennial def. (15) Cibola 5-3 (Centennial advances to Class 5A quarterfinals vs. Hobbs)