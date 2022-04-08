EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Sun City sent four high school soccer teams to the Sweet 16 of the UIL Playoffs on Friday, but none of them managed to move on.

Three boys teams and one girls team were in action in the UIL Regional Semifinals around Texas on Friday, in Class 4A, 5A and 6A.

First, in the Class 6A boys Regional Semifinals in McKinney, the Eastlake Falcons came up short against Plano, losing 3-1. The Falcons were looking to get back to the Regional Finals for the second year in a row, but were unable to do so.

In the Class 5A boys Regional Semifinals in Wichita Falls, Del Valle took a 1-0 lead over Grapevine in the first half on a Rudy Garcia penalty kick. However, Grapevine managed to tie the game at halftime, then scored three unanswered goals after the break to win 4-1 and eliminate the Conquistadores.

In Class 4A, the San Elizario boys went to penalty kicks with Castleberry tied 1-1, eventually losing 5-4 in PKs, as the Eagles’ season came to an end. On the girls side of Class 4A, the San Elizario girls lost 5-1 to Argyle.