EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – 19 El Paso high school soccer teams advanced to the Area round of the UIL Texas State Soccer Playoffs. A trio of teams kicked off the action on Monday.

Here’s a look at Thursday’s scores:

Class 5A

Boys

Abilene def. Andress, 1-0 (Andress eliminated from playoffs)

Girls

Andress def. Abilene Wylie, 5-4 OT (Andress advances to Regional Quarterfinals)

Abilene def. El Paso High, 4-2 (El Paso High eliminated from playoffs)

The other 16 El Paso high school soccer teams will be in action on Tuesday. Here’s Tuesday’s schedule.

Class 6A

Boys

Timber Creek vs. El Dorado, 1 p.m. CT Lubbock Cooper HS

Byron Nelson vs. Pebble Hills, 3 p.m. CT Wolfforth Frenship HS

Franklin vs. Trinity, 5 p.m. CT, Broadband Stadium

Eastlake vs. Southlake Carroll, 3 p.m., Lubbock Cooper HS

Girls

Franklin vs. Byron Nelson,12 p.m. CT, Lubbock Christian University

Class 5A

Boys

Monterey vs. Burges, 11 a.m. CT, Broadband Stadium

Palo Duro vs. Del Valle, 2:30 p.m. CT, Ratliff Stadium

Bel Air vs. Caprock, 1 p.m. CT, Broadband Stadium

Girls

Amarillo vs. Chapin, 3 p.m. CT, Broadband Stadium

Del Valle vs. Monterey, 5 p.m. CT, Ratliff Stadium

Class 4A

Boys

Wichita Falls vs. Bowie, 4 p.m. CT, Broadband Stadium

Pampa vs. Irvin, 4 p.m. CT, Broadband Stadium

Riverside vs. Burkburnett, 3 p.m. CT, Andrews HS

San Elizario vs. Borger, 5 p.m. CT, Andrews HS

Girls

Wichita Falls vs. Austin, 4 p.m. CT, Broadband Stadium

San Elizario vs. Burkburnett, 1 p.m. CT, Andrews HS