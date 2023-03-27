EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – 19 El Paso high school soccer teams advanced to the Area round of the UIL Texas State Soccer Playoffs. A trio of teams kicked off the action on Monday.
Here’s a look at Thursday’s scores:
Class 5A
Boys
Abilene def. Andress, 1-0 (Andress eliminated from playoffs)
Girls
Andress def. Abilene Wylie, 5-4 OT (Andress advances to Regional Quarterfinals)
Abilene def. El Paso High, 4-2 (El Paso High eliminated from playoffs)
The other 16 El Paso high school soccer teams will be in action on Tuesday. Here’s Tuesday’s schedule.
Class 6A
Boys
Timber Creek vs. El Dorado, 1 p.m. CT Lubbock Cooper HS
Byron Nelson vs. Pebble Hills, 3 p.m. CT Wolfforth Frenship HS
Franklin vs. Trinity, 5 p.m. CT, Broadband Stadium
Eastlake vs. Southlake Carroll, 3 p.m., Lubbock Cooper HS
Girls
Franklin vs. Byron Nelson,12 p.m. CT, Lubbock Christian University
Class 5A
Boys
Monterey vs. Burges, 11 a.m. CT, Broadband Stadium
Palo Duro vs. Del Valle, 2:30 p.m. CT, Ratliff Stadium
Bel Air vs. Caprock, 1 p.m. CT, Broadband Stadium
Girls
Amarillo vs. Chapin, 3 p.m. CT, Broadband Stadium
Del Valle vs. Monterey, 5 p.m. CT, Ratliff Stadium
Class 4A
Boys
Wichita Falls vs. Bowie, 4 p.m. CT, Broadband Stadium
Pampa vs. Irvin, 4 p.m. CT, Broadband Stadium
Riverside vs. Burkburnett, 3 p.m. CT, Andrews HS
San Elizario vs. Borger, 5 p.m. CT, Andrews HS
Girls
Wichita Falls vs. Austin, 4 p.m. CT, Broadband Stadium
San Elizario vs. Burkburnett, 1 p.m. CT, Andrews HS