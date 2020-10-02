High school football season begins in El Paso amid pandemic

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – The bright lights and the big hits are back: high school football returned to El Paso on Thursday night with three games around the Sun City, but things looked a lot different.

For a long time, it was unclear if the season would happen, but when Pebble Hills and El Dorado kicked off at the SISD Student Activities Complex, the 11-week 2020 campaign got underway. However, things will be very different at games across the city.

Only parents of senior participants for the home team El Dorado were allowed to attend, meaning an estimated 100 total fans were on hand, in addition to the football teams, bands and cheerleaders from both schools. Social distancing, masks and health screenings were required for entry. It’s the way it will be all season, playing football during a pandemic.

“Those things are day-to-day things now. That’s what we’re putting in place for our games and practices and just getting everyone used to those protocols is important,” said SISD athletic director JJ Calderon. “We’ve mapped out the stadium where we can still be at a safe distance.”

Professional and collegiate teams can test their players multiple times per week; however, they just can’t afford that from a fiscal standpoint at the high school level, so testing will only be done if an athlete or coach shows symptoms. That makes it immensely important for coaches and players to take any and all precautions to avoid outbreaks.

The season gets underway in earnest on Friday with 13 games on the week 1 schedule in El Paso.