High school football in El Paso remains fluid during pandemic

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The high school football season in El Paso continues to be a very fluid situation as COVID-19 cases in the Borderland continue to rise.

On Monday, the El Paso Independent School District (EPISD) announced they will not be allowing spectators at athletic events this week, citing COVID-19 data provided by the City of El Paso Department of Public Health. There are two football games (Montwood vs. Coronado, Eastwood vs. Franklin) scheduled on EPISD campuses this week, which will be limited to essential personnel only.

El Paso ISD has updated its spectator guidelines for sporting events. Through Oct. 17, only essential personnel are allowed at games. No fans, spectators or parents. Full release below: pic.twitter.com/d44o1Th3Fc — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) October 12, 2020

To date, El Paso has seen 10 football games either postponed or canceled due to COVID-19. The latest coming from the Socorro Independent School District (SISD) who has postponed Friday night’s game at the SISD Student Activities Complex between Eastlake and Pebble Hills. Eastlake was forced to postpone last week’s game against Americas due to a positive diagnosis of COVID-19 on-campus.

Per Socorro ISD officials, Friday’s Eastlake-Pebble Hills football game has been postponed. The district has rescheduled that game for Dec. 4. Eastlake-Americas, which was postponed last week, has been rescheduled for Oct. 29. #txhsfb #KTSM9Sports — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) October 12, 2020

District 1-6A has built-in two open weeks to their calendar for rescheduled games. So far, three games have been rescheduled:

Thursday, Oct. 29: Eastlake vs. Americas

Friday, Oct. 30: Pebble Hills vs. Eastwood

Friday, Dec. 4: Eastlake vs. Pebble Hills

Eastwood, who was forced to postpone last week’s game against Pebble Hills due to a positive diagnosis of COVID-19, has been given the green light by the Ysleta Independent School District (YISD) to play this week against Franklin.