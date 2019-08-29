High school football game moved to Chaparral due to turf installation at Irvin

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Thursday night football game between Irvin High School and Chaparral High School has been relocated due to turf installation.

The El Paso Independent School District said the game will be played at 6:30 p.m. at Chaparral High School, 800 County Line Drive, instead of Irvin, where it was originally planned for.

Irvin’s new turf isn’t ready to be played on, the district said.

“The move was necessary to accommodate the completion of the installation of a new football turf at Irvin’s Memorial Stadium as part of the Bond 2016 modernization program,” EPISD said in a statement. “Irvin’s next home game against Clint on Friday, Sept. 6.”