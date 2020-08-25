High school fall sports calendar set in El Paso

High School Sports

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The high school football season will kickoff this week in the state of Texas. The University Interscholastic League (UIL) moving forward with their original football start date of Aug. 28, but it will only consist of Class 1A-4A schools.

Due to a public health order issued by the City of El Paso, team activity for small schools in El Paso will not be permitted to begin until after Labor Day. Riverside, San Elizario, Clint, Mountain View, Fabens, Tornillo, and Anthony will all begin their respective fall sports seasons more than a month after the competition across the state does.

It is a different story in Class 5A-6A. The UIL pushed back start dates a little over a month in order to allow for more time to get COVID-19 numbers down in Texas.

Volleyball practices and strength & conditioning in football (no helmets/pads) can begin on Sept. 7. However, El Paso schools will have to wait one more day (Sept. 8) in order to fall in line with the city’s public health order. Limited volleyball matches and interschool cross country competition will start on Sept. 14, while football practices will also begin on that date. The first high school football game in El Paso will be played on Oct. 1.

Schools will have 11 weeks to play 10 games, however, most schools in El Paso are going with anywhere between six and eight game schedules.

Here is the UIL’s updated fall sports calendar for 5A-6A schools:

Football

5A-6A SCHOOLS THAT HAVE OFFERED STRENGTH AND CONDITIONING SINCE August 24

DateEvent or Deadline
September 7First day of conditioning (No contact activities permitted. No contact equipment except helmets may be worn.)
September 17-191st Scrimmage
September 24-26Week One

*Schools will have 11 weeks to play 10 games 

**The above is only for schools who were not shut-down through September 7

5A-6A SCHOOLS WHO HAVE NOT OFFERERED STRENGTH AND CONDITIONING SINCE AUGUST 24

DateEvent or Deadline
September 7Strength and Conditioning and Sport Specific activities only, no pads or helmets allowed
September 14Begin Acclimatization Period
September 24-261st Scrimmage
October 1-3Week One

*Schools will have one less scrimmage in this scenario

DateDeadline
December 5District Certification 
WeekDates
Week OneDecmeber 10, 11, 12
Week TwoDecember 17, 18, 19
Week ThreeDecember 24 or 26 (No games may be played on December 25)
Week FourDecember 31 – January 2
Week FiveJanuary 7, 8, 9
State ChampionshipsWeek of January 11-15

Volleyball

5A & 6A SCHOOLS WHO HAVE OFFERED STRENGTH AND CONDITIONING SINCE AUGUST 24

DateEvent or Deadline
September 7Practice begins
September 11              Scrimmages allowed 
September 14 Matches allowed – 3 matches (or dual matches) allowed in calendar week; only 1 match during school week, 2 and 3 played outside the school week, Friday and Saturday
November 17          District Certification 


5A & 6A SCHOOLS WHO HAVE NOT OFFERED STRENGTH AND CONDITIONING SINCE AUGUST 24

DateEvent or Deadline
September 7Strength & conditioning work this week, plus volleyball skill work
September 14Practice Begins
September 17Scrimmages Allowed 
September 18 Matches allowed – 3 matches (or dual matches) allowed in calendar week; only 1 match during school week, 2nd and 3rd played outside the school week, Friday and Saturday
November 17District Certification 


POSTSEASON DATES

DateDeadline
October 29-31 (1A-4A)      November 19-21 (5A & 6A)Bi-District 
November 2-3 (1A-4A)   November 23-24 (5A & 6A)      Area
November 5-7 (1A-4A)       November 26-28 (5A & 6A) Quarterfinals
November 9-10 (1A-4A)      November 30-December 1 (5A & 6A)Regional Semi-finals
November 12-14 (1A-4A)   December 3-5 (5A & 6A)Regional Finals
November 18-21 (1A-4A)      December 11-12 (5A & 6A)State Tournament

Cross Country

DateEvent or Deadline
August 171A-4A Schools may start interschool competition 
September 75A & 6A Schools may start interschool competition 
October 31District certification deadline
November 9, 10Regional Meet
November 23-24State Meet

