High school fall sports calendar set in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The high school football season will kickoff this week in the state of Texas. The University Interscholastic League (UIL) moving forward with their original football start date of Aug. 28, but it will only consist of Class 1A-4A schools.

Due to a public health order issued by the City of El Paso, team activity for small schools in El Paso will not be permitted to begin until after Labor Day. Riverside, San Elizario, Clint, Mountain View, Fabens, Tornillo, and Anthony will all begin their respective fall sports seasons more than a month after the competition across the state does.

It is a different story in Class 5A-6A. The UIL pushed back start dates a little over a month in order to allow for more time to get COVID-19 numbers down in Texas.

Volleyball practices and strength & conditioning in football (no helmets/pads) can begin on Sept. 7. However, El Paso schools will have to wait one more day (Sept. 8) in order to fall in line with the city’s public health order. Limited volleyball matches and interschool cross country competition will start on Sept. 14, while football practices will also begin on that date. The first high school football game in El Paso will be played on Oct. 1.

Here is a look at the UIL’s calendar for 5A-6A #txhsvb. Sept. 7 will be the first day of practice, Sept. 11 is when scrimmages can begin, and limited matches start Sept. 14. #KTSM9Sports pic.twitter.com/9xQgytzXEb — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) August 21, 2020

Schools will have 11 weeks to play 10 games, however, most schools in El Paso are going with anywhere between six and eight game schedules.

Here is the UIL’s updated fall sports calendar for 5A-6A schools:

Football

5A-6A SCHOOLS THAT HAVE OFFERED STRENGTH AND CONDITIONING SINCE August 24

Date Event or Deadline September 7 First day of conditioning (No contact activities permitted. No contact equipment except helmets may be worn.) September 17-19 1st Scrimmage September 24-26 Week One

*Schools will have 11 weeks to play 10 games

**The above is only for schools who were not shut-down through September 7

5A-6A SCHOOLS WHO HAVE NOT OFFERERED STRENGTH AND CONDITIONING SINCE AUGUST 24

Date Event or Deadline September 7 Strength and Conditioning and Sport Specific activities only, no pads or helmets allowed September 14 Begin Acclimatization Period September 24-26 1st Scrimmage October 1-3 Week One

*Schools will have one less scrimmage in this scenario

Date Deadline December 5 District Certification

Week Dates Week One Decmeber 10, 11, 12 Week Two December 17, 18, 19 Week Three December 24 or 26 (No games may be played on December 25) Week Four December 31 – January 2 Week Five January 7, 8, 9 State Championships Week of January 11-15

Volleyball

5A & 6A SCHOOLS WHO HAVE OFFERED STRENGTH AND CONDITIONING SINCE AUGUST 24

Date Event or Deadline September 7 Practice begins September 11 Scrimmages allowed September 14 Matches allowed – 3 matches (or dual matches) allowed in calendar week; only 1 match during school week, 2 and 3 played outside the school week, Friday and Saturday November 17 District Certification



5A & 6A SCHOOLS WHO HAVE NOT OFFERED STRENGTH AND CONDITIONING SINCE AUGUST 24

Date Event or Deadline September 7 Strength & conditioning work this week, plus volleyball skill work September 14 Practice Begins September 17 Scrimmages Allowed September 18 Matches allowed – 3 matches (or dual matches) allowed in calendar week; only 1 match during school week, 2nd and 3rd played outside the school week, Friday and Saturday November 17 District Certification



POSTSEASON DATES

Date Deadline October 29-31 (1A-4A) November 19-21 (5A & 6A) Bi-District November 2-3 (1A-4A) November 23-24 (5A & 6A) Area November 5-7 (1A-4A) November 26-28 (5A & 6A) Quarterfinals November 9-10 (1A-4A) November 30-December 1 (5A & 6A) Regional Semi-finals November 12-14 (1A-4A) December 3-5 (5A & 6A) Regional Finals November 18-21 (1A-4A) December 11-12 (5A & 6A) State Tournament

Cross Country