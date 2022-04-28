EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – 17 area high school softball teams saw some action in the Bi-District round of the 2022 UIL Texas Softball State Championships this week. Some punched their tickets to the Area round while others look to get back on track after now being on the backfoot of the series. Here are some scores and highlights from all of today’s action.

Class 6A

Abilene High defeats Americas, 8-7 in Game 1

Game 2 scheduled for 11 a.m. on Friday at Fort Stockton High School

Game 3 scheduled 30 minutes after Game 2 if needed

Midland High defeats Pebble Hills, 6-1 in Game 1

Game 2 scheduled at 5 p.m. MT on Friday at Pebble Hills High School

Game 3 scheduled for 11:30 p.m. at Midland High School if needed

Class 5A

Chapin defeats Canutillo, 12-2 in Game 1

Game 2 scheduled for 5 p.m. on Friday at Canutillo High School

Game 3 scheduled for 9 a.m. on Saturday at Chapin if needed

El Dorado defeats Burges, 11-2 in Game 2 (El Dorado advances to Area Round)

Hanks defeats Jefferson, 23-0 in Game 2 (Hanks advances to Area Round)

Ysleta defeats El Paso High, 16-0 in Game 1 (Ysleta advances to Area Round)

Class 4A

Andrews defeats San Elizario, 10-0 in Game 1

Game 2 scheduled at 11 a.m. on Saturday at San Elizario High School

Game 3 scheduled 30 minutes after Game 2 if needed

Monahans defeats Fabens, 20-2 in Game 1 (Fabens eliminated from playoffs)

Class 3A

La Mesa defeats Anthony, 20-0 in Game 1 (Anthony eliminated from playoffs)