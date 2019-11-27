High school basketball scores, highlights Nov. 26

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The high school basketball season is officially underway and this year could be a special for a handful of teams in El Paso.
KTSM 9 Sports made a couple stops on Tuesday night. Sports director Andy Morgan highlights the action.
Boys high school basketball scores, 11/26
Clint def. Eastwood, 37-27
Shadow Creek def. Andress, 52-39
Austin def. Ysleta, 62-57
Pebble Hills def. Canutillo, 59-52 (OT)
Americas def. Horizon, 40-35
Las Cruces def. Franklin, 50-46
Riverside def. Irvin, 63-44
Socorro def. El Paso, 46-21
Coronado def. Mayfield, 67-40
Bel Air def. Cathedral, 59-32
Mountain View def. LPI, 34-32
Del Valle def. Fabens, 56-50
Chapin def. Hanks, 51-48
Parkland def. San Elizario, 53-33
Girls high school basketball scores, 11/26
Burges def. Andress, 50-41
Americas def. Clint, 42-32
Irvin def. Bowie, 57-26
El Dorado def. Parkland, 63-33
San Elizario def. Pebble Hills, 81-51
Eastlake def. Hanks, 66-54
Jefferson def. Austin, 47-42
Del Valle def. Ysleta, 54-27
Canutillo def. El Paso, 62-34
Bel Air def. Horizon, 50-30