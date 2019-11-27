High school basketball scores, highlights Nov. 26

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) - For the third year in a row, the Greater El Paso Football Showcase held its player draft for the upcoming all-star game at the Sun Bowl.

Coaching staffs for the Blue Thunder and the Red Storm made their selections in a ceremony reminiscent of the NFL Draft at Eastwood High School on Sunday afternoon. Parkland quarterback Gabe Herrera was the first overall selection of the Blue Thunder; Montwood running back Chris Ramos was taken next by the Red Storm.