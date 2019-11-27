High school basketball scores, highlights Nov. 26

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The high school basketball season is officially underway and this year could be a special for a handful of teams in El Paso.

KTSM 9 Sports made a couple stops on Tuesday night. Sports director Andy Morgan highlights the action.

Boys high school basketball scores, 11/26

Clint def. Eastwood, 37-27

Shadow Creek def. Andress, 52-39

Austin def. Ysleta, 62-57

Pebble Hills def. Canutillo, 59-52 (OT)

Americas def. Horizon, 40-35

Las Cruces def. Franklin, 50-46

Riverside def. Irvin, 63-44

Socorro def. El Paso, 46-21

Coronado def. Mayfield, 67-40

Bel Air def. Cathedral, 59-32

Mountain View def. LPI, 34-32

Del Valle def. Fabens, 56-50

Chapin def. Hanks, 51-48

Parkland def. San Elizario, 53-33

Girls high school basketball scores, 11/26

Burges def. Andress, 50-41

Americas def. Clint, 42-32

Irvin def. Bowie, 57-26

El Dorado def. Parkland, 63-33

San Elizario def. Pebble Hills, 81-51

Eastlake def. Hanks, 66-54

Jefferson def. Austin, 47-42

Del Valle def. Ysleta, 54-27

Canutillo def. El Paso, 62-34

Bel Air def. Horizon, 50-30

