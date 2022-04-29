EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It was a wild final day of the high school baseball regular season in District 2-5A.

Canutillo, Del Valle and Ysleta all began the day with a chance to either share or win the district title outright. However, they ended the day tied atop the district standings, splitting the district championship.

Canutillo defeated Ysleta 19-7 to move into a tie for first with the Indians and Conquistadores. Once the Eagles won, a Del Valle win over El Dorado would have given them the outright title. However, the Aztecs knocked off Del Valle 2-1, creating the three-way tie for first in the district.

Del Valle won the tiebreaker and will get the top seed in the playoffs. Canutillo gets the two seed and Ysleta will be the three seed.

El Dorado’s win also created a tie for fourth place between the Aztecs and Horizon. Those two teams will now play a one-game playoff game for the final playoff spot out of District 2-5A at 10 a.m. Saturday at Eastwood High School.

There will be other seeding games around El Paso on Saturday. In District 1-6A, Eastwood and Pebble Hills will play at 10 a.m. at Riverside High School to determine who will be the second and third seeds. In District 1-4A, co-champions Clint and Riverside will play at 11 a.m. Saturday at Socorro High School to determine the first and second seeds.