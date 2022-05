EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – 21 area high schools began their playoff journey’s in the 2022 UIL Texas Baseball State Championships and 2022 NMAA Baseball Championships. Four programs in 6A, twelve programs in 5A, four programs in 4A, and one program in 3A took to the diamond today against their respective opponents all across the state of Texas. Here are some highlights and scores from Friday’s action.

6A

Pebble Hills vs. Odessa Permian

Game 1: Odessa Permian def. Pebble Hills 10-9

Game 2: Saturday, May 7 at Socorro High School, 10 a.m. MT

Game 3: Saturday, at 1 p.m. MT (If needed)

Eastwood vs. Midland Legacy

Game 1: Eastwood def. Midland Legacy 3-2

Game 2: Saturday, May 7 at Ernie Johnson Field, 12 p.m. CST

Game 3: Saturday, May 7 at Ernie Johnson Field 2:30 p.m. CST (If needed)

Montwood vs. Frenship

Game 1: Frenship def. Montwood 12-0

Game 2: Saturday, May 7 at Monahans, 11 a.m. CST

Game 3: 30 minutes after game two (If needed)

Americas vs. San Angelo Central

Game 1: Americas def. San Angelo Central 5-0

Game 2: Americas def. San Angelo Central 1-0 (Americas advances to Area Round)

5A

Burges vs. Ysleta

Game 1: Ysleta def. Burges 13-7

Game 2: Saturday, May 7 at Ysleta, 4:00 p.m. MT

Game 3: 30 minutes after Game 2 (If necessary)

Canutillo vs. Bowie

Game 1: Canutillo def. Bowie 13-3

Game 2: Saturday, May 7 at Canutillo, 10:00 a.m. MT

Game 3: 30 minutes after Game 2 (if necessary)

Del Valle vs. Irvin

Game 1: Del Valle def. Irvin 8-5

Game 2: Saturday, May 7 at Del Valle, 12:00 p.m. MT

Game 3: 30 minutes after game 2 (if necessary)

Andress vs. El Dorado

Game 1: El Dorado def. Andress 12-2

Game 2: Saturday, May 7 at Andress, 11:00 a.m. MT

Game 3: 30 minutes after Game 2 (if necessary)

4A

Clint vs. Midland Greenwood

Game 1: Midland Greenwood def. Clint 3-0

Game 2: Saturday, May 7 at Cyclome Ballpark, 12:00 P.M. CT

Game 3: 30 minutes after Game 2 (if necessary)

Fabens vs. Seminole

Game 1: Fabens def. Seminole 11-8

Game 2: Seminole def. Fabens 11-3

Game 3: Saturday, May 7 at Pecos, 12:00 p.m. CT

San Elizario vs. Andrews

Game 1: Andrews def. San Elizario 22-0

Game 2: Saturday, May 7 at Pecos, 12:00 p.m. CT

Game 3: 30 minutes after Game 2 (if neccessary)

Riverside vs. Fort Stockton

Game 1: Riverside def. Fort Stockton 7-3

Game 2: Saturday, May 7 at Seminole, 12:00 p.m. CT

Game 3: 30 minutes after Game 2 (if necessary)

3A

Tornillo vs. La Mesa

Game 1: Tornillo def. La Mesa 5-2

Game 2: Tornillo def. La Mesa 12-4 (Tornillo advances to Area Round)

2022 NMMA Baseball Championships

Hobbs def. Las Cruces 5-2 (Hobbs leads best of three series, 1-0)

Organ Mountain def. Los Lunas 7-3 (Organ Mountain leads best of three series, 1-0)

Centennial def. Cleveland 9-0 (Centennial leads best of three series, 1-0)

Sandia def. Mayfield 5-4 (Sandia leads best of three series, 1-0)