High school baseball Area Round playoff scores, highlights

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — High school baseball resumed on Friday with the Area Round taking place across the state of Texas. Coming into play on Friday, nine programs from El Paso are still in the hunt. With Riverside winning on Thursday and again on Friday, the Rangers have already punched their ticket to the Regional Quarterfinals.

KTSM 9 Sports Director Andy Morgan highlights the action, KTSM 9 Sports Reporter/Anchor Colin Deaver reports from Fort Stockton.

Trophy 🏆 presentation to the UIL Area Baseball Champions the El Paso Riverside Rangers! ⚾️ The “true” Pride of the Lower Valley! #riverside4ever @YsletaISD pic.twitter.com/RjcB9dwaaa — Maribel Guillen (@MaribelMguillen) May 14, 2021

Class 6A

-Americas vs. Keller (Best of 3)

Game 1: Keller def. Americas, 13-3, (Keller leads series, 1-0)

Game 2: Saturday, 10 a.m. MT, Frenship High School

Game 3 (if necessary): 30 minutes after Game 2

-Montwood vs. Southlake Carroll (Best of 3)

Game 1: Montwood def. Southlake Carroll, 4-1 (Rams lead series, 1-0)

Game 2: Saturday, 10 a.m. MT, Midland High School

Game 3 (if necessary): 30 minutes after Game 2

Class 5A

-Andress vs. Abilene Wylie (1-game playoff)

Game 1: Abilene Wylie def. Andress, 3-2 (Wylie wins series, 1-0)

-Canutillo vs. Canyon Randall (Best of 3)

Game 1: Canyon Randall def. Canutillo, 12-0 (Randall leads series, 1-0)

Game 2: Saturday, 10 a.m. MT, Andrews High School

Game 3 (if necessary): 30 minutes after Game 2

-Hanks vs. Lubbock Cooper (Best of 3)

Game 1: Lubbock Cooper def. Hanks, 7-0 (Cooper leads series, 1-0)

Game 2: Saturday, 11 a.m. MT, Fort Stockton High School

Game 3 (if necessary): 30 minutes after Game 2

-El Dorado vs. Amarillo (Best of 3)

Game 1: Amarillo def. El Dorado, 14-2 (Amarillo leads series, 1-0)

Game 2: Saturday, 10 a.m. MT, Pecos High School

Game 3 (if necessary): 30 minutes after Game 2

Class 4A

-Clint vs. Canyon

Game 1: Clint def. Canyon, 3-2 (Clint leads series, 1-0)

Game 2: Saturday, 11 a.m. MT, Monahans High School

Game 3 (if necessary): 30 minutes after Game 2

-Riverside vs. Snyder (Best of 3)

Game 1: Riverside def. Snyder, 2-0 (Rangers lead series, 1-0)

Game 2: Riverside def. Snyder, 3-2 (Rangers win series, 2-0)

Class 3A

-Tornillo vs. Dimmitt

Game 1: Saturday, 5 p.m. MT, Pecos High School (1-game series)