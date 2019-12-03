Hernandez to step down as head football coach at Chapin

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Rene Hernandez has coached his last football game at Chapin High School. Sources confirming to KTSM 9 Sports that Hernandez will step down effective December 20, 2019.

KTSM was the first to report Hernandez’s departure via Twitter.

BREAKING: Sources confirm to #KTSM9Sports that Chapin head football coach, Rene Hernandez, will step down from his post effective December 20, 2019. Hernandez went 99-51 in 13 seasons with the Huskies, making the playoffs every year as the head coach. #txhsfb — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) December 3, 2019

Hernandez spent 20 years coaching at Chapin, 13 years as the head coach. He compiled a record of 99-51, just one win shy of 100 for his career. The Huskies made the playoffs in each of the 13 seasons he was at the helm.

El Paso Independent School District will now begin their search to fill the position once it becomes officially vacant and posted to the district website.