EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – David Hernandez was introduced as the new boys basketball coach at Pebble Hills High School on Tuesday afternoon.

The job is Hernandez’s first as a head coach; he has spent the last few seasons at his alma mater, Bel Air, helping the Spartans to the playoffs each of the last two seasons.

Former Bel Air assistant David Hernandez was introduced as the new boys basketball coach at Pebble Hills today. Hear from Hernandez at 6/10 on KTSM. pic.twitter.com/d42ZCUkRaa — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) April 26, 2022

He’s been up for a few head coaching jobs the last few years and was a finalist for the opening at Eastlake last spring. After getting to meet his new team for the first time, Hernandez is ready to get to work.

“It’s been an exciting day, getting to meet everyone on campus including my guys is very exciting. It’s something I’ve been waiting for, preparing for, and I’m ready for,” said Hernandez.

The Spartans finished in sixth place in District 1-6A in 2021-22, so Hernandez will look to do what he helped do at Bel Air and turn the program around.