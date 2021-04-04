Hernaiz named to Orioles Top-30 prospects list

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Former Americas High School star shortstop Darell Hernaiz is quickly rising up the ranks of professional baseball.

Drafted in the fifth round of the 2019 MLB Draft by the Baltimore Orioles, Hernaiz was placed on the club’s Top 30 Prospects list on Saturday, pegging him as one of the best minor leaguers in the Orioles organization.

As Ryan Mountcastle graduates from the Orioles Top 30 Prospects list, 19-year-old shortstop Darell Hernaiz enters: https://t.co/mc2VKlfNFf pic.twitter.com/Bp5jqrsMe4 — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) April 3, 2021

At just 19 years old, Hernaiz has his entire career ahead of him and he’s already made big strides. He has grown two inches and added 15 pounds of muscle since he left high school. After hitting .263 in 2019 in the Rookie League, he didn’t get to play in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but he continued to work on his game throughout the year.

The Orioles like Hernaiz’s raw ability and think he could one day project as a starter in The Show, potentially moving to second or third base. The organization projects that Hernaiz could make his MLB debut by 2025.

Hernaiz graduated from Americas in 2019 after leading the Trail Blazers to a Bi-District championship that spring. Originally committed to Texas Tech, Hernaiz chose to forego college and instead ink a $400,000 signing bonus with Baltimore to turn pro.