EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Tuesday night high school volleyball was headlined by a match between two of the top teams in District 2-5A.

Hanks headed into Tuesday night’s game against Ysleta as the the top team in District 2-5A. Meanwhile, Ysleta was right behind them in second place.

Hanks went onto to defeat Ysleta in three sets at Ysleta High School. The Knights now sit with a 20-10 overall record and 5-0 record in District 2-5A play. Ysleta suffered its first loss in district play to put them at 4-1 and a 15-9 overall record.