MIDLAND, Texas (KTSM) – Hanks softball suffered a 4-2 loss to Colleyville Heritage in the first game of the Class 5A regional semifinals at Midland Greenwood High School on Friday.

Hanks and Colleyville Heritage held each other scoreless until the Panthers scored two runs in the bottom of the third inning.

In the top of the fourth inning, Desirae Spearman hit a solo homerun to get Hanks within one run.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Hanks tied the game at 2-2. I

In the very next inning, Colleyville Heritage responded by scoring two runs and ended up securing a 4-2 win over Hanks.

Hanks will now have to win two games in a row if they want to win the series.

Game 2 will be played on Saturday. First pitch is set for 10:00 a.m. CT/9:00 a.m. MT at Midland Greenwood High School. Game 3, if necessary, will be played 30 minutes after the conclusion of the second game.