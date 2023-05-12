EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — After a dominating Game 1 win over Abilene Wylie on Thursday, Hanks softball completed the series sweep with a 7-5 win over Wylie in Game 2 of the Class 5A regional quarterfinals on Friday.

On to The Sweet 16 @Coach_Veliz @RCadena2001LTD @JMHanksHigh @Fchavezeptimes @EPFastpitch915 pic.twitter.com/BlcM49sdGB — Hanks🥎Booster (@HanksSBBooster) May 12, 2023 Hanks’ Mia Bailey had a big game as she went 3-4 and was responsible for bringing in four of the Knights’ runs. Madison Young went 2-3 and had a pair of runs batted in and Judith Osuna went 2-3 and had one RBI.

Hanks went to Desirae Spearman to pitch in Game 2. Spearman recorded nine strikeouts on the day. The candidate for the MaxPreps Softball National Player of the Year award has collected 17 strikeouts in the last two games against Wylie.

With the win, Hanks punched its ticket to the Class 5A regional semifinals. The Knights will await the winner of the Richland/Colleyville Heritage series.

This is Hanks’ first Sweet 16 appearance since 2015.