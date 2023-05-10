EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Wednesday, MaxPreps released its watch list for the MaxPreps Softball National Player of the Year. 15 players made the cut and one of them is Hanks High School softball star Desirae Spearman.

Softball stars from Louisiana, Texas, California and more headline 15 players in the running for MaxPreps National Player of the Year. 🥎



STORY: https://t.co/heiDcyyJHw pic.twitter.com/jrh1VWoI6E — MaxPreps (@MaxPreps) May 10, 2023

Spearman, a senior, is currently having a year to remember. The New Mexico State commit is a two-way star as she has hit 25 home runs, the second best in the country, and has amassed a 17-0 record, 0.84 ERA, and 233 strikeouts when pitching, per MaxPreps.com.

This is just a watch list; no decisions have been made at this point. Per MaxPreps, to be considered for the list, statistical information must be entered into MaxPreps. Each nominated player represents a team that has either displayed potential or has already accomplished remarkable postseason playoff runs. Winning plays a crucial role in the selection process.

Spearman and the Knights will be in action against Abilene Wylie in the Class 5A Regional Quarterfinals. The two will play each other in a three-game series. Game 1 is on Thursday at 5 p.m. MT. Game 2 is on Friday, 10 a.m. MT, and Game 3, if necessary, will be played 30 minutes after Game 2. All games will be played at Monahans High School.