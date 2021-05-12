Hanks softball set for playoff series against Abilene Cooper in Round 3

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Hanks softball team is one of just two El Paso programs left standing in the state playoffs, the only team in Class 5A, Texas’ second-highest classification.

The Knights, ranked No. 5 in the state, advanced to the Regional Quarterfinals after last week’s series win over Lubbock Coronado in the Area Round. Hanks will now turn their attention to Abilene Cooper in a ‘Best of 3’ series in Fort Stockton beginning on Friday.

“I’ve been dreaming and aspiring to get to that state tournament for a few years now,” said Hanks head coach Shelley Prather. :If we can’t dream it, if we can’t speak it, then it’ll never happen. That’s what we keep talking about and working towards.”

Hanks has eight players hitting over .400 this season and three of those players have all hit at least 12 home runs. Power at the plate and in the circle has carried the Knights to a 23-2 record.

“I believe we can go even further than these next two rounds. I think we have the power and the will to do it,” said Hanks infielder Aliza Marquez. “With us being so young and having such a great connection and communication — we have sure a big powerhouse right now.”

First pitch on Friday is slated for 6:30 p.m. MT. Game 2 is scheduled for Saturday at 1 p.m. in Fort Stockton with Game 3 to follow, if necessary.