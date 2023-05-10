EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — After two rounds of the UIL State Softball Playoffs, only one El Paso-area high school team is still in the hunt for a state championship.

The Hanks Knights are that one team left as they are ready to play Abilene Wylie in the Class 5A Regional Quarterfinals.

The Knights and Bulldogs will go head-to-head in a three-game series to see who goes home and who goes onto the next round.

Hanks has put together a stellar season under head coach Shelley Prather. The Knights sit with an overall record of 36 wins and one loss on the season so far. The Knights went undefeated, 15-0, in District 1-5A play this regular season.

The Knights aim to keep their great season alive as they approach the Regional Quarterfinals.

“I think the mentality they are taking is that it is not going to be easy but it can be done,” Prather said. “They are going to fight till the end and just like we did last week. We had to come from behind to win the series. They will continue to work and try even if things don’t go our way. They are still going to find a way to overcome.”

“Because I think we are senior-heavy, senior-loaded, we are going in playing every ball like it’s our last because it might be,” Hanks senior Desirae Spearman said. “We are just going all in and just playing full out.”

Hanks and Abilene Wylie will play each other in a three-game series. Game 1 is on Thursday at 5 p.m. MT. Game 2 is on Friday, 10 a.m. MT, and Game 3, if necessary, will be played 30 minutes after Game 2. All games will be played at Monahans High School.