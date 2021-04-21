Hanks softball rallies in 10th inning for walk-off win over Montwood

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Two of the top softball teams in the city collided on Wednesday night in a non-district game with Hanks rallying in the 10th inning for a walk-off win over Montwood, 5-4.

Priscilla Medina provided the game-winning hit, a line drive RBI single to center to keep the Knights perfect on the season (19-0, 14-0). Hanks, ranked No. 4 in the state in Class 5A, have already clinched the District 2-5A championship.

The Rams, ranked No. 10 in the state in Class 6A with a record of 22-2 (20-1), have clinched the District 1-6A title.

KTSM 9 Sports Director Andy Morgan highlights the action.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports