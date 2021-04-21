Hanks softball rallies in 10th inning for walk-off win over Montwood

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Two of the top softball teams in the city collided on Wednesday night in a non-district game with Hanks rallying in the 10th inning for a walk-off win over Montwood, 5-4.

Priscilla Medina provided the game-winning hit, a line drive RBI single to center to keep the Knights perfect on the season (19-0, 14-0). Hanks, ranked No. 4 in the state in Class 5A, have already clinched the District 2-5A championship.

The Rams, ranked No. 10 in the state in Class 6A with a record of 22-2 (20-1), have clinched the District 1-6A title.

KTSM 9 Sports Director Andy Morgan highlights the action.