EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The high school softball season is beginning to heat up as teams across the city begin to make their playoff push in district play.

Tuesday night’s slate of games featured a Top 25 Texas showdown between No. 5 Hanks and No. 21 Parkland. The Knights, fueled by the long ball, powered past the Matadors, 11-1, to improve to 11-0 on the season.

KTSM 9 Sports Director Andy Morgan highlights the action.