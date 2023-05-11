EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — After two rounds of the UIL State Softball Playoffs, only one El Paso-area high school team is still in the hunt for a state championship. The Hanks Knights faced off with Abilene Wylie in the Class 5A Regional Quarterfinals.

Hanks grabbed a 6-0 win over Wylie in Game 1 of the three-game series at Monahans High School on Thursday.

Desirae Spearman, a candidate for the MaxPreps National Player of the Year award, went 3-for-4, 1 HR, and had 2 RBI. Judith Osuna also went 3-4 with 2 RBI and 2 stolen bases.

In the circle, Spearman collected eight strikeouts.

Hanks just needs to win one more game in the series to punch its ticket to the regional semifinals. Game 2 of the series is on Friday, 10 a.m. MT at Monahans High School. Game 3, if necessary, will take place 30 minutes after the conclusion of Game 2.