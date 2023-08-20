EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After four seasons under the direction of Jason Blair, the Hanks Knights will head into 2023 under the direction of a new head coach.

Scott Veliz will take on the football head coaching role at Hanks and lead the Knights in 2023. The El Paso native returns to his hometown as a head coach after spending the last four seasons as the offensive coordinator at Naaman Forest in the Dallas area.

The Knights were 3-7 in 2022 and haven’t had a winning season since 2019, so Veliz is looking to come in and make a difference. So far, Veliz feels the program is heading in the right direction and an uphill climb to begin the rebuilding process.

“There’s a lot of energy right now and that’s because it started with the buy in. It started with us changing the culture and they’ve all bought in,” Veliz said. “They show up every day and do what we ask, so our strength is that they believe now. They believe Hanks can be a power. So, here’s year one of it and we’ll just keep building from there.”

“It’s a lot faster pace. It’s just a different type of atmosphere out here and we’re ready to run and run the ball and shoot from everywhere possible.” Hanks senior quarterback Marcus Porras said.

Porras will be the leader of a new look offense for the Knights. The offense lost nine starters from last year and are working towards rebuilding it. Porras threw for 1,862 yards and collected 17 passing touchdowns in 2022. The Knights’ offense as a whole will be learning new systems in 2023.

On defense, linebacker Abraham Acosta (6 sacks in 2022) and defensive back Andrew Castillo (72 tackles, 4 interceptions in 2022) will spearhead the Knights’ defense.

Hanks will open up its 2023 season with a home game against Bowie on Friday, Aug. 25.